The United Kingdom and the United States always find ways to come together, and King Charles is set to make history with a daring address to Congress, the first from a British monarch in 300 years.

The 77-year-old monarch, who set aside warnings and fears to travel to the US, is focused on strengthening the ties between the two countries.

Prince William and Harry's father will take a bold stand to represent Britons, aiming to show why his US trip was so imporatnt.

The centrepiece of the King's vist comes on Day two at a tense moment in UK-US relations. Trump has repeatedly lashed out at the UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer over his response to the Iran war.

The King will express sympathy over the attack in his speech. He is also expected to say that in times of great international challenges, it is more necessary than ever to stand together to defend democratic values.

In his speech, he will also call for "reconciliation and renewal" of the US and UK partnership and advocate for shared values of tolerance, liberty and equality.

The King will urge those beliefs are defended, whether through supporting Nato or protecting Ukraine, according to royal sources.

The King will tell US lawmakers that the transatlantic alliance is built on a "generosity of spirit and a duty to foster compassion, to promote peace, to deepen mutual understanding and to value people of all faiths and none".

The speech is written on the advice of the government and is expected to last 20 minutes.