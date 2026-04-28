King Charles takes wise step after Prince Harry's video message

King Charles appoints beuaty mogul for key role in surprise move

King Charles, who's currently in the US on historic four-day visit, has made a wise decision for his charity days after Prince Harry's video message.

The 77-year-old monarch named a beauty mogul with net worth of £350 million as global ambassador for his organisation amid Meghan Markle's efforts to revive her brand empire with her husband Harry.

The British King's move seems to be a clear message that he will leave no stone unturned to achieve his mission.

Charlotte Tilbury has eagerly accepted the role of global ambassador for The King's Trust as the youth charity marks half a century since its founding.

The 53-year-old beauty mogul, who previously held the position of enterprise ambassador for the organisation, will also serve as co-chair of The King's Trust Global Gala.

Alison Brittain, chairwoman of The King's Trust Group, welcomed the appointment warmly.

The fundraising event takes place in New York on Wednesday as part of the anniversary celebrations.

The trust believes her expanded international position "reflects her enduring commitment to championing young people and entrepreneurship worldwide" and will help promote "greater access to the skills, confidence and opportunities young people need to thrive."

Some of Harry Meghan's critics considering the move as a fres blow to Meghan Markle and Harry, who are also busy in promoting their brands by strenghtening their conecctions in showbiz world.

On her new appointment, Tilbury expressed her gratitude, stating: "It's an honour to build on my role by becoming a global ambassador and co-chair of the global gala at such a pivotal moment in the trust's history."

The announcment comes days after Harry's video message, saying: “It’s fantastic to see how HALO is using modern technologies to speed up the process of demining. The improvements and the ability to clear landmines faster is extraordinary.”

The Duke of Sussex joined HALO for a demonstration of the latest demining innovations in Ukraine.