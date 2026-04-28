King Charles makes health comment as Andrew saga shatters royal family

King Charles made comments on mental health and how to overcome it following Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's shameful scandal that took a toll on the royal family's health.

During the first day of his high-profile US visit, the monarch made an appearance at a garden party hosted at the Washington residence of the UK’s ambassador, Sir Christian Turner.

In conversation with Tom Daley, who garnered attention for his knitting as well as his Olympic achievements, he discussed knitting with the King.

Speaking of his interaction with the monarch, Tom shared, "He said he tried knitting when he was eight and he wasn’t very good."

"But he said he might pick it back up — he knows it’s very good for mental health," the Olympic champion shared.

King Charles' remark on how knitting can help relax mentally, hinting at the tensions he faced in the last months due to the controversial revelations made in the Epstein files.

It is pertinent to note that the royal family was shattered after the former Duke of York once again brought shame to the firm with his Epstein ties.

The monarch, who is already undertaking cancer treatment, has to face public outrage for not taking immediate action against his brother earlier.

However, the King stood with Epstein victims and took away Andrew's every royal perk, including his accommodation at Royal Lodge.