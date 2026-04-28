Prince Harry, Meghan receive good news about secret meeting with King

Prince Harry, Meghan ring alarm bells with return: 'Big risk for monarchy'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle received delightful news about a private meeting with King Charles, but the return could be pretty risky for the monarchy.

The Duke of Sussex, on various occasions, expressed his desire for reconciliation with his estranged family.

According to royal expert Richard Palmer, the only way of reunion between the monarch and the Sussexes is behind Palace walls and away from the limelight.

"Spending a few days together at Sandringham or another royal residence could enable some sort of showdown that clears the air," the commentator shared.

As per the Mirror, Mr Richard stated, "Many in the outside world think they all need to move on and that even though it’ll never be the same again, they could have some sort of a more normal relationship. The King finds it incredibly painful that he can’t see his grandchildren, but is very cautious about re- engaging."

But the reunion comes with a big risk for the monarchy due to Harry and Meghan's "money-making" stunts by using their royal titles.

"...if Meghan’s selling replicas of her clothing and Harry’s making money doing speeches, then the King is looking like he’s helping them to make money. That is a big risk for the monarchy," Richard said.