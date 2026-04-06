Kim Kardashian faces acting career setback after 'All's Fair' flopped

Kim Kardashian hit by fresh blow as new project gets rejected

Kim Kardashian has been hit by a setback as her TV project got shelved after nearly two years of work.

The 45-year-old reality star had been working on a comedy show called, Group Chat, which was pitched to Hulu and the streaming giant has reportedly rejected the show.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star collaborated with La La Anthony for the show based on his book, The Love Playbook: Rules for Love, Sex and Happiness, on which she served as an executive producer as well as a narrator.

At the time of the announcement back in 2024, Kardashian excitedly wrote that she was, “incredibly interested in telling stories that are personal, complicated [and] relevant from [her] own experiences and those familiar to [her].”

The show stars Kardashian, Yaya DaCosta, Rebecca Rittenhouse, Melanie Liburd and Stephanie Suganami, but has failed to appease the streaming site, as per Variety.

According to the premise, the show follows “the Bay Area’s most sought-after crisis manager for professional athletes” as “her own life [is] upended by her husband’s scandal.”

In the light of this scandal, the character “turns to the three women who’ve been by her side through every version of her life [and] together they navigate dating, ambition, motherhood and the glamorous mess of starting over.”

The TV project’s rejection comes after Kardashian faced a setback when she collaborated with Ryan Murphy on All’s Fair. The series received overall negative reviews and failed to find its audience.