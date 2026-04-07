Is Kim Kardashian seemingly approving Lewis Hamilton her new beau?

Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton may have just soft-launched what fans are calling a “racing romance” – and yes, the internet is already buckled up.

On April 6, Lewis dropped a sleek Instagram video tearing through Tokyo streets in a Ferrari. Mid-drift, the camera pans – and there’s Kim, casually riding shotgun like this is her normal Tuesday.

When asked about the adrenaline rush, she grinned and said, “That’s insane.”

Subtle? Not really.

The moment comes after weeks of speculation. The duo first raised eyebrows in January at a New Year’s eve bash in Aspen, then fueled chatter again with a private jet sighting from the UK to Paris. Now, this Tokyo cameo feels… intentional.

Kim was already in Japan with Khloé Kardashian and her four kids—North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm—whom she shares with Kanye West. Meanwhile, Lewis was in town prepping for the Japanese Grand Pix.

Fans also noticed Lewis has been quietly hyping Kim online – yes, including that heart-eye emoji on her Vanity Fair Oscars after-party look.

And if you ask TikTok detectives, his laugh may have already made a cameo in one of Kim’s earlier videos.

Neither has confirmed anything (classic), but Kim did recently admit, “I’m the biggest hopeless romantic… When the right person comes along, I’ll be so ready and everything will be fine.”

Fast cars, soft launches, and a maybe love story? Something is definitely brewing.