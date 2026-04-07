Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce June 13 wedding gets reality check

For months, the internet has been convinced Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were quietly planning a dreamy June 13 wedding at Rhode Island’s Ocean House. Cue the Pinterest boards and fan theories.

Except… not so fast.

Enter wedding planner Tara Guerard, who casually wandered into the chaos via Instagram and shut it all down. “I am the wedding planner for June 13th at the ocean house in Rhode island,” she wrote. “Sorry to let you all know, Taylor is not my bride this weekend! Boo!”

Well, there goes that.

The rumour mill had some logic – Taylor owns a home nearby, and fans have been connecting dots since their reported August engagement. But insiders? Not exactly spilling tea.

Even Kylie Kelce is over it. “To literally everybody, I know it usually comes from a good place, not always, but quit asking me and my mother-in-law about upcoming nuptials,” she said. “Nobody’s f--king telling you anything. I don’t have any details.”

Message received.

Taylor herself has not helped the curiosity. When asked about a date by Graham Norton, she teased, “Oh, you’ll know.”

For now, she’s focused elsewhere: “I just am doing the album thing now, which is a big thing,” she said. “And then I think the wedding is what happens after that in the scheme of the planning.”

Still, she’s not denying the excitement: “I know it’s going to be fun to plan… everyone I’ve ever talked to.”

So no wedding (yet). But when it happens? Don’t worry – you will know.