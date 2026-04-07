Princess Anne rejects Meghan Markle claims by warmly embracing new member

Princess Anne and the rest of the royal family proved Meghan Markle wrong with their kind gesture for the new member.

On Easter Sunday, King Charles welcomed the new daughter-in-law, Harriet Sperling, and her daughter, Georgina Sperling, to the notable royal gathering.

The Princess Royal's son is set to tie the knot to the NHS nurse on June 6 at an intimate ceremony.

Harriet and her daughter joined Peter Phillip and the royals on April 5 to take part in Easter rituals.

While analysing Isla Phillips and Savannah Phillips' stepsister's body language, Inbaal Honigman said that the teen appeared to be " a little nervous."

According to Hello! Magazine, the expert shared, "As she stands with the others, she expresses some involuntary signs of tension. Her raised shoulders signify caution, and the lightly clenched fists show that she's feeling a little anxious, as if ready to defend herself."

Then, Inbaal shed light on how the royal family, especially Princess Anne, eased Georgina's tensions with a warm welcome.

"They all communicate with her gently and warmly, keen to welcome her to the fold. Especially when Princess Anne greets the family, the kindness is evident," the body language guru added.

The Princess Royal and the close-knit family put on a sweet gesture on display, showcasing that she will be "embraced" by them.

It appears that the royal family, including Princess Anne, have been rejected the Duchess of Sussex's previous claims of not being welcomed by the firm, which took a toll on her mental health.