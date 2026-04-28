Buckingham Palace issues 'disappointing' update on King Charles amid threat

King Charles and Queen Camilla began their US trip amid mounting fear about their security after the Trump shooting incident.

The royal couple arrived on April 27 in Washington, D.C., to begin a four-day State Visit to the USA, on the advice of the UK Government, and at the invitation of the President of the United States, Donald Trump.

Buckingham Palace issued an update from the King and Queen's first engagement in the US, but that left fans "disappointed."

The King and Queen were shown the beehives in the White House gardens alongside the US President and First Lady, Melania Trump.

According to the statement, "The White House beehives were first established in 2009, serving as an enduring feature of the grounds across multiple administrations and producing honey for the White House.

"In 2026, First Lady Melania Trump enhanced the existing White House honey program to include a hand-crafted hive, shaped in the form of the White House. During the summer, the hive is home to approximately 70,000 bees."

However, fans in the comments section were not impressed by the first outing.

One social media user wrote, "Poor King Charles, Queen Camilla having to appear graceful, professional, diplomatic in front of those two..."

"I pray Their Majesties are kept safe during this four-day trip. God save the King," another penned.

One fan took a dig by saying, "Looks like that’s the first time Trump has seen them, too."