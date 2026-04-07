BTS V triggers memes explosion after new ‘Hot Ones’ teaser

V, whose real name is Kim Tae-hyung, sparked a meme fest after a new Hot Ones teaser for an upcoming episode featuring BTS was posted online.

The BTS ARMY have long speculated about the starry-eyed member’s exhausted look in one of the Swim promotional videos and now the First We Feast celebrity interview series seems to confirm their suspicions.

Serving as the lead single from their fifth studio album, ARIRANG, the septet released Swim and its accompanying music video on March 20.

RM, Jimin, Jin, Jungkook, J Hope, Suga and V, continue to promote the song with a series of short, humorous videos.

In one memorable clip, all members were seen lip syncing to Swim while waiting inside a lift when V, 30, entered looking noticeably tired and drained.

His gloomy appearance prompted fans to wonder what could have caused his sudden fatigue?

While at that time, the reason was unknown, a few days prior the popular spicy-wing challenge show hints at their “biggest episode ever” sparking fan theories.

Eagle-eyed fans quickly drew connections between V’s appearance in the lift and the timing of the Hot Ones recording, brewing up scenarios that the clip may have been filmed the same day V faced the fiery wings.

Interestingly, it turns out that they were spot on. Fans’ excitement skyrocketed when Hot Ones officially confirmed BTS as the guest stars and released an image showing the group seated in the same outfits seen in the lift video.

V, known for his low spice tolerance, looked a bit drained, sparking even more fan interest.

“lmao TaeTae, the man was not happy,” one supporter wrote on X (formerly Twitter).”

Another chimed in saying, “So it was really THAT day [crying emoji] no wonder why he was so mad.”

A third quipped, “He was DRAGGED into this HHAHAHAHAVSHENDIB.”

A fourth fan was thrilled to see their theory validated, “I TOLD YOU IT'S ON THAT DAY.”

Meanwhile, a concerned admirer noted, “He never look this done [down] before.”

V’s tired appearance wasn’t due to any hidden drama but either it was the nervousness before taking on one of Hot Ones’ famously fiery challenges or the aftermath.

As BTS made their highly anticipated comeback, fans are now eagerly anticipating the full episode, ready to witness their favourite members tackle the scorching hot wings firsthand.