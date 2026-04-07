Everything to know about the UK's Three-Day Week in 2027—This is when

Published April 07, 2026
The UK is looking at a three-day working week next year around the Christmas period with a whopping five days off in a row.
Beyond that, January 1, 2028, falls on a Saturday, meaning the Brits will get a ‘substitute’ day on Monday, January 3, 2028.
So if you want to obtain a 10-long days of weekend, then you will need to take two days of annual leave on December 30 and 31 in 2027, thus getting a whopping 10 days off from December 25 until January 3, 2028!
As per the UK government, “If a bank holiday is on a weekend, a “substitute” weekday becomes a bank holiday, normally the following Monday.”
However, some will see less money, as the UK government also confirmed, “Your employer does not have to give you paid leave on bank or public holidays.
Bank holidays might affect how and when your benefits are paid.”
The UK government has already made public the bank holidays until the end of 2028 on its portal.
And for those planning holidays early, keeping an eye on 2027 and 2028, here’s when each bank holiday happens in England and Wales through December 2028.
January 1 – New Year’s Day
March 26 – Good Friday
March 29 – Easter Monday
May 3 – Early May bank holiday
May 31 – Spring bank holiday
August 30 – Summer bank holiday
December 27 – Christmas Day (substitute day)
December 28 – Boxing Day (substitute day)
January 3 – New Year’s Day (substitute day)
April 14 – Good Friday
April 17 – Easter Monday
May 1 – Early May bank holiday
May 29 – Spring bank holiday
August 28 – Summer bank holiday
December 25 – Christmas Day
December 26 – Boxing Day