Everything to know about the UK's Three-Day Week in 2027—This is when

The UK is looking at a three-day working week next year around the Christmas period with a whopping five days off in a row.

Beyond that, January 1, 2028, falls on a Saturday, meaning the Brits will get a ‘substitute’ day on Monday, January 3, 2028.

So if you want to obtain a 10-long days of weekend, then you will need to take two days of annual leave on December 30 and 31 in 2027, thus getting a whopping 10 days off from December 25 until January 3, 2028!

As per the UK government, “If a bank holiday is on a weekend, a “substitute” weekday becomes a bank holiday, normally the following Monday.”

However, some will see less money, as the UK government also confirmed, “Your employer does not have to give you paid leave on bank or public holidays.

Bank holidays might affect how and when your benefits are paid.”

The UK government has already made public the bank holidays until the end of 2028 on its portal.

And for those planning holidays early, keeping an eye on 2027 and 2028, here’s when each bank holiday happens in England and Wales through December 2028.

2027 Bank Holidays in England and Wales

January 1 – New Year’s Day

March 26 – Good Friday

March 29 – Easter Monday

May 3 – Early May bank holiday

May 31 – Spring bank holiday

August 30 – Summer bank holiday

December 27 – Christmas Day (substitute day)

December 28 – Boxing Day (substitute day)

2028 Bank Holidays in England and Wales

January 3 – New Year’s Day (substitute day)

April 14 – Good Friday

April 17 – Easter Monday

May 1 – Early May bank holiday

May 29 – Spring bank holiday

August 28 – Summer bank holiday

December 25 – Christmas Day

December 26 – Boxing Day