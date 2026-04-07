'One Shining Moment' video released after Michigan wins first title since 1989

March Madness wrapped up with Michigan men’s epic win over UConn in the title game of the NCAA tournament on Monday, April 6, 2026.

After the Men’s NCAA championship comes to an end, there’s only one thing left that NBA fans couldn’t miss: 'One Shining Moment.’

It’s a tradition that has been rooted in history since 1987, when for the first time, Luther Vandross played the song at the end of the NCAA tournament championship.

The song featured a dazzling montage of the best highlights that capsuled the entire tournament.

As it has always been the case with ‘One Shining Moment,’ this time too, it’s a 3-minute release that didn’t disappoint its fans.

What was highlighted in 'One Shining Moment' 2026?

This year’s ‘One Shining Moment’ montage included some of the top buzzer-beaters, like High Point’s Chase Johnston’s layup to upset No. 5 Wisconsin in the final round.

Otega Oweh smashing a 3-pointer from the logo to force OT and rescue Kentucky’s season for an extra day.

Besides buzzer-beaters, the montage also featured soul-crushing defeats.

One instance was when Duke fell short of back-to-back Final Four when Braylon Mullins buried a 3-pointer to send UConn through moments after Cayden Boozer’s turnover in the Elite Eight.

And the montage concluded with the end frame of the Wolverines concluding one of the greatest seasons by a men’s college basketball team with the first national title since 1989.