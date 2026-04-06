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Trump ally Steve Bannon wins Supreme Court order after DOJ changes course

Supreme Court clears path to dismiss Steve Bannon’s contempt of congress conviction

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published April 06, 2026

Trump ally Steve Bannon wins Supreme Court order after DOJ changes course
Trump ally Steve Bannon wins Supreme Court order after DOJ changes course

Steve Bannon, a longtime ally of President Donald Trump, secured a victory at the Supreme Court on Monday, April 6.

The justices issued an order expected to result in the dismissal of his criminal conviction for defying a congressional subpoena.

Upon instructions from the Trump government, the Supreme Court set aside an appellate decision that had earlier upheld Bannon’s conviction.

This opens the way for a trial judge to rule on the Justice Department’s application to drop charges against Bannon “in the interests of justice.”

Bannon was found guilty on two counts of contempt of Congress after failing to testify or produce documents before a House panel investigating the storming of the U.S. Capitol by supporters of President Donald Trump in January 2021.

Initially, the Justice Department (DOJ) brought the case during the Biden administration. However, the DOJ changed the case position after Trump returned to office last year.

Bannon made the argument that his testimony was protected by Trump’s claim of executive privilege.

But the House panel had argued, and prosecutors contended that the claim was weak as Trump had fired Bannon from the White House in 2017. As a result, he became a private citizen during his relevant communications with the then-president.

While the verdict of the Supreme Court is a legal victory for Barron, the dismissal will be largely symbolic, as he has already completed his sentence. 

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