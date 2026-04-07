Wembanyama suffers rib injury in Spurs' win vs. 76ers—how bad it is?

San Antonio Spurs beat the Philadelphia 76ers 115-102 on Monday night, April 6, 2026, after Victor Wembanyama exited the game with a severe left rib injury.

The Spurs ruled out Victor Wembanyama for the second half of the game.

Spurs coach Mitch Johnson said in a postgame interview he had heard “nothing” yet about the severity of Wembanyama’s injury.

Wembanyama sustained the injury after colliding with 76ers forward Paul George near half-court with 10:47 remaining in the second quarter.

They ran into when Wembanyama was thrown a pass as San Antonio while starting to move the ball up the floor in transition.

Wembanyama was sent to the bench after the play and headed to the locker room before making his way back to the sideline with 6 minutes left in the first half.

At 44.3 seconds before halftime, Wembanyama requested another substitution and moved to the locker room.

However, he didn’t return with the team after halftime and moments later, the Spurs announced the 22-year-old big man would miss the rest of the game.

Can Wembanyama still win Defensive Player of the Year?

Wembanyama played 15 minutes, 40 seconds, a playing time that counts to qualify for the postseason award.

The third-year pro finished with 17 points, five rebounds, and three blocks.

Wembanyama is the hot favorite for NBA Defensive Player of the Year and a top contender for MVP.

He just needs to play at least 20 minutes in one of the Spurs’ remaining three games to remain eligible for postseason awards.