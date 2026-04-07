Social Security warns retirees of email scams: Here’s everything to know

The Social Security Administration (SSA) has issued an urgent warning to retirees, citing a “sharp increase” in fraudulent emails.

The emails aim at stealing personal data, including financial information.

The fraudulent emails appear to be sent from SSA and claim to offer access to the recipient’s Social Security statement. However, when a user clicks, it hacks personal data and causes financial loss.

Fake emails are highly convincing as they are copying official logos, using similar colours, and mimicking same language to trick people.

Some of the emails also claim to offer “information about the annual cost-of-living adjustment.” Others warn of a “potential error on your most recent report,” which urges recipients to download the "safety update tool.”

After clicking the malicious link, the malware is installed in the system and redirects users to a fake website that steals personal details.

How to spot a fake email

The SSA states that the official email address ends at “.gov.” Commonly, fake emails contain warning signs such as:

E-mails suggesting that you have a Social Security statement waiting for you to download

Hyperlinks or attachments referred to as statements or documents

Urgency about taking immediate action

Addresses that do not end in “.gov”

What to do if you receive a fake email?

In case you receive a scam email, do not reply at all. Delete the email from your inbox immediately. Report the incident to the SSA Office of Inspector General and file a complaint with the FBI.