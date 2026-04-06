When is Samsung discontinuing Samsung messages? July 2026 deadline explained

Samsung has officially announced that its native Samsung Messages apps is leaving from July 2026.

This gives Galaxy smartphone and watch users roughly 12 weeks to switch to Google Messages.

The South Korean tech giant confirmed that the end-of-service deadline is on Saturday, urging users to “upgrade to Google Messages as your default messaging app today.”

Once the date passes, the Samsung Messages application will cease to be able to exchange traditional messages, except when calling the emergency number or pre-specified emergency contacts.

This is the end of the line for the default messaging application, which has been an integral part of the Galaxy series smartphones ever since the turn of the millennium. Samsung justifies its decision on the grounds that it conforms to the brand’s efforts to “ensure consistency in the messaging experience on Android.”

The company cited that opting for Google Messages offers various benefits, including universal Rich Communication Services (RCS) for high-quality media sharing with both Android and iOS users.

Not all users will be affected by this announcement. Samsung announced that phones operating on Android 11 or lower are exempt from the shutdown.

Owners of earlier models of Galaxy smartwatches that run the Tizen operating system will no longer be able to access their complete chat histories, but they will be able to continue sending and receiving messages.

The app is already being phased out by Samsung, which has already removed the app from the Galaxy S25 series of devices. An in-app notification will be issued to help users make the switch.

How to switch from Samsung Messages to Google Messages?

To do so, a user needs to install the Google Messages app from the Play Store. Once installed, go to settings and select Google Messages as the default app. This enables chat history to sync automatically.