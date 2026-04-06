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Is Claude down? Users face login, chat errors

Claude AI suffers major global outage, users are facing login issues

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published April 06, 2026

Is Claude down? Users face login, chat errors
Is Claude down? Users face login, chat errors

Claude AI is experiencing a major global outage, leaving thousands unable to log in or complete conversations.

One of the world’s leading AI chatbots’ disruptions started on April 6, 2026.

Thousands of users reported the disruptions on Downdetector. The platform reported that around 3,000 users reported, suggesting a widespread technical failure rather than a simple surge in traffic.

Anthropic, parent company of Claude, has officially acknowledged the incident on its status page.

The firm confirmed that the outage is affecting several platforms.

Anthropic wrote: “We have identified an issue resulting in elevated errors on Claude.ai, including desktop and mobile.”

“Users may experience errors when attempting to log in, engaging with voice mode, or completing chats with Claude,” the company added.

Following the acknowledgement, the company further wrote: “This issue additionally affects login on other surfaces, such as Claude.code.”

This indicates that developers who are applying AI to debug applications are also facing interruptions.

It looks like the power failure is experiencing some fluctuations since the services seem to spike intermittently during the early hours of the day. It could be that only particular user segments or server locations are affected by the issue.

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