Is Offset dead? Fans react to rapper’s alleged shootout with Lil Tjay

No, Offset is not dead. He is in stable condition and receiving care. His fans are rallying behind the rapper after he reportedly sustained gunshot wound or wounds in a recent shooting incident.

Concern is growing among fans as the ex-husband of Cardi B was injured shortly after happily posing with fans near the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Fla.

On Monday afternoon, the incident occurred at a valet area, resulting in non-life threatening injuries to the former Migos star.

He was tiemely transported to Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood, where he receive the necessary treatment.

Offset, whose real name is Kiari Kendrell Cephus, is out of danger and is recovering well at the medical facility while being closely monitored by the experts.

His fans flooded social media platforms with heartfelt prayers and support after learning about the shocking shooting incident.

“Wild how quickly things escalated [shocked emoji],” one user wrote on X (formerly Twitter).”

“Glad Offset is in stable condition though,” they added with a sigh of relief as worry gripped fans. “Hope justice is served and everyone stays safe.”

Another expressed concerns, “Seeing this unfold is unreal… glad he’s stable, but this could’ve ended way worse.”

“Prayers up for Offset,” a third wrote, “Hope the law handles this the right way and no one else gets hurt.”

Meanwhile a fourth reacted to the alleged videos from the incident circulating over the internet, “Unreal footage… hope everyone involved gets the help they need and recovers.”

Notably, two individuals have been detained by police and the investigation is ongoing.