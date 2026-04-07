Will Donald Trump use nuclear weapons against Iran's Kharg Island? New threat raises concerns

United States (U.S.) President Donald Trump’s Tuesday deadline for Iran is fast approaching and his latest threat has raised concerns that he might use nuclear weapons against Islamic Republic.

Earlier, the U.S. president set a Tuesday 8 p.m. deadline and said that the U.S. would target “powerplants, and bridges”. He wrote, “There will be nothing like it!!,” and went on to use curse words against Iran demanding it to open the Strait of Hormuz.

His latest remarks have intensified concerns that he may consider the use of nuclear weapons against Iran, especially Kharg island.

In a post on his own Truth Social platform, Trump wrote: “A whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again. I don’t want that to happen but it probably will.”

The 47th POTUS continued, “However, now that we have Complete and Total Regime Change, where different, smarter, and less radicalized minds prevail, maybe something revolutionary and wonderful can happen? WHO KNOWNS.”

He accused the theocratic leadership in Iran of extortion and corruption for the last 47 years, promising “the Great People of Iran” that it’ll “finally end.”

His remarks have raised concerns as prominent British journalist Piers Morgan called it a brazen pre-admission of genocide against Iranian people.

Morgan declared it a “war crime and madness.”

Several countries are trying to stop the escalation in the ongoing conflict. Unofficial reports suggest Pakistan has been actively involved in diplomatic efforts to achieve a ceasefire. However, no significant progress have been reported so far.