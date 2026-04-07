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When will Apple's foldable iPhone launch? Production issues may push back shipments

Apple’s foldable iPhone faces engineering snags, potential shipment delays

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published April 07, 2026

When will Apple&apos;s foldable iPhone launch? Production issues may push back shipments
When will Apple’s foldable iPhone launch? Production issues may push back shipments

Apple’s first foldable iPhone is facing major engineering setbacks during early test production phases.

The report published by Nikkei Asia on Monday, April 6, cited that the company potentially delays mass production and shipment scheduled by months.

“More issues than expected have emerged,” the report cited.

In the worst possible scenario, the first shipment could be pushed by months from the anticipated second-half 2026 launch window.

The development challenges are unveiled as new dummy unit images of the iPhone Fold are surfacing online.

It showcases an unusually wide, passport-like form factor. From the photos, it is evident that the phone has a 7.8-inch unfolded display.

Unlike Android versions of foldable phones with square aspect ratios, Apple features a landscape unfolded experience.

The phone is designed for 16:9 media. But the closed phone’s width may prove unwieldy for some users.

Another prominent feature is that the dummy unit lacks a visible Face ID sensor bar.

Earlier, Bloomberg reported that Apple could not fit Face ID components into the foldable thin body. Therefore, the company is considering incorporating Touch ID into the side button.

The iPhone Fold is expected to be 5 millimeters thick, which will make it the thinnest iOS device ever. 

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