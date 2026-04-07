Delaware ticket wins $231 million Powerball jackpot on April 6 drawing

A single ticket sold in Delaware matched all six numbers on Monday, April 6, Powerball drawing.

Lottery officials confirmed that the ticket holder wo $231 million jackpot.

April 6 lottery drawing results are as follows: 7, 24, 37, 42, 57 with a Powerball number of 5. Cash prize for the current jackpot is $104.9 million.

The previous jackpot roll started in late March when a winning ticket from Florida collected a $95 million jackpot prize. Monday’s drawing will now see the reset of the current jackpot to around $20 million, which is valued at cash option $9.1 million.

Additionally, the ticket sold in Texas matched all five white balls with the 2X Power Play, winning $2 million.

No Match 5 winner won $1 million in Monday’s draw.

Odds to win the jackpot prize in Powerball remains at 1 in 292.2 million, one of the hardest lottery games to win.

The draws for Powerball occur at 11 PM on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays. The game is offered in 45 states, Washington DC, and the Virgin Islands of the United States. A single ticket to play costs $2, while $1 Power Play and Double Play tickets can also be purchased at participating locations.

Online ticket sales are available through state lottery websites in Kentucky, Connecticut, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Michigan, New Hampshire, North Carolina, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, Virginia, West Virginia, and Washington D.C.

The identity of the winner has not been revealed yet. Winner can claim the price within 90 days and one year varying on state rules.