Trump warns Iran ‘a whole civilization will die tonight’ ahead of 8 p.m. deadline

President Donald Trump just gave a direct warning to Iran in a Truth Social post that “A whole civilization will die tonight” if it fails to meet his 8 p.m. ET deadline.

Using the most extreme and insensitive language, Trump wrote: “I don’t want that to happen, but it probably will.”

Trump gave Iran the deadline of Tuesday, April 7, to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, a strategic waterway through which around 20% of the world’s oil usually passes.

Earlier on Tuesday, the U.S. attempted 50 strikes on Iran’s Kharg Island. The Israeli military claimed that it had struck eight bridge segments across Iran and targeted train tracks.

Iran has formally cut off all direct ties with the U.S., but talks with mediators continue. Echoing Trump’s statement, Vice President JD Vance said the U.S. has completed its military objectives, adding that “the ball is now in Tehran’s court.”

When is Trump’s deadline for Iran ending?

Trump’s deadline for Iran ends tonight, Tuesday, April 7, 2026, at 8:00 p.m. ET. This indicates that the deadline is ending at 3:30 a.m., Wednesday in Tehran. Trump has called the deadline final and has no intention of extending it.