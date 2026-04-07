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'American Idol' unveils Top 11 following surprise vote holdup

Two Idols out at the top, then a third eliminated in the Top 11 reveal after Richie’s save

By
Geo News Digital Desk
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Published April 07, 2026

&apos;American Idol&apos; unveils Top 11 following surprise vote holdup
'American Idol' unveils Top 11 following surprise vote holdup

The Live Shows has finally shortlisted its final 11 top contenders.

‘American Idol’ aired the latest episode with the 2026 Judges’ Song Contest on Monday, April 6, 2026.

After last week's counting was halted, the episode resumed with Ryan Seacrest unveiling who is moving on to the Top 12 and which two artists were voted out.

This week catered to ABC’s millennial audience, with the Top 12 tasked with performing ‘90s hits that were specially selected by Richie, Carrie Underwood and Luke Bryan.

During Monday’s episode of 'Judges’ Song Contest' the final tally was announced.

The cliffhanger kept everyone on their toes, including the contestants, who tried hard to impress the audiences with their performances.

Two contestants were eliminated at the top of the April 6 episode before one more was voted out during the Top 11 reveal, following a save from Lionel Richie.

Who made it and who got weeded out on 2026 American Idol?

Philmon Lee

Braden Rumfelt

Lucas Leon

Hannah Harper

Chris Tungseth

Rae

Daniel Stallworth

Keyla Richardson

Jordan McCullough

Brooks Rosser

Kyndal Inskeep

Who was sent home packing on ‘American Idol'?

Julián Kalel

Jake Thistle

Jesse Findling

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