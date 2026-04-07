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Kanye West 'admits why he lost' Kim Kardashian amid Lewis Hamilton romance

Kanye West's true feelings exposed as Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton go Instagram official

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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published April 07, 2026

Kanye West &apos;admits why he lost&apos; Kim Kardashian amid Lewis Hamilton romance
The reality TV star divorced the rapper in 2022

Kanye West has had a major epiphany about his past marriage with Kim Kardashian as she goes Instagram official with Lewis Hamilton.

According to Page Six, the rapper is happy that his ex-wife has finally found happiness with the F1 star — happiness that he could not give her.

A source told the outlet, “This is a good thing. Kanye [isn’t] questioning ‘Is Lewis a good person?’ He’s a sweet, smart person, a good person and an incredible athlete.”

According to the insider, the Grammy-winner is “at peace” with Hamilton being around his four kids — North, 12, Saint, 10, Chicago, 8, and Psalm, 6. “He was trustful about that,” the source noted, adding that Ye “loves [Kardashian] in a way that he wants [the best for] her wellbeing.”

It’s a huge contrast to his feelings about Pete Davidson, who Kardashian briefly dated while finalizing her divorce from Ye in 2022.

The source noted that back then, West “was traumatized because he lost the love of his life.”

But now, Ye “admits why he lost her… He brought a lot of chaos to her … but he also brought chaos to the world. He looks back and says, ‘Oh my god.’”

Hamilton is Kardashian’s first serious relationship since her contentious divorce from West, who she described as “toxic” and cited his “lack of stability” as the reason for their split.

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