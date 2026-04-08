Can Trump get impeached for Iran war? Majority of Americans say yes

A new survey found that 52% of Americans want Congress to impeach U.S. President Trump now.

The poll conducted by veteran progressive pollster Celinda Lake’s firm registered 790 voters. The results of the survey showed that 52% of people are in support of impeachment, while 40% oppose it.

The survey focused on impeachment for two particular reasons – the Iran war waged by Trump and the unleashing of violent ICE officers by him in American cities. Legal scholars believe that both violate the Constitution.

In the case of the Democrats, 84% support impeachment, while 94% strongly favor it.

For Republicans, 81% do not support impeachment, but 14% do. In terms of independents, 55% support impeachment, while 34% oppose it.

But the question remains: Can Trump actually be impeached? For impeachment, there is a need for a simple majority in the House. But for conviction, there’s a need for a two-thirds vote in the Republican-run Senate, a high bar.

For now, the votes aren’t there on either side of Capitol Hill. Rep. Al Green, D-Texas, made two attempts within the past year to impeach Trump through privileged resolutions, both of which were unsuccessful.

The main issue is whether public pressure will succeed where legal reasoning has failed to sway Congress.