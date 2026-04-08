Aubrey Plaza expecting baby no. 1 a year after husband's death

Aubrey Plaza is reportedly expecting her first child with partner Christopher Abbott, marking a major personal milestone just over a year after the tragic death of her late husband.

The 41-year-old actress is due to give birth this autumn, with sources describing the pregnancy as a "beautiful surprise" following an incredibly difficult period in her life.

Having navigated an emotional year, those close to the couple say they currently feel very blessed to be starting this new chapter together.

The happy news comes after a period of profound mourning for the Parks and Recreation star.

Plaza’s late husband, screenwriter Jeff Baena, passed away in January 2025 at the age of 47. While the pair had married in 2021, they had been separated for four months at the time of his death.

Plaza eventually broke her silence on the loss last August during a podcast appearance with her former co-star Amy Poehler, where she candidly shared that while she was functioning and moving through the world, she lived with a "giant ocean of just awfulness" that was always present.

While it remains unclear exactly when her relationship with 40-year-old Abbott turned romantic, the two have a long history of working together.

They most recently shared the stage in the off-Broadway revival of Danny and the Deep Blue Sea through 2023 and 2024, and previously starred together in the 2020 film Black Bear.

Their professional chemistry appears to have blossomed into a supportive partnership as they prepare for the arrival of their baby.

For fans who have followed Plaza’s journey, the news represents a poignant turning point.

After describing her grief as something she sometimes wanted to dive into and other times tried to escape, her current focus seems to be firmly on the future.

As she moves from a place of simply being "OK" to preparing for motherhood, this autumn arrival looks set to be a significant moment of joy for the actress and her growing family.