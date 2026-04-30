Sandra Bullock reportedly shares 'natural chemistry' with THIS star

After decades of car chases, crime thrillers and casino capers, John Travolta may finally be ready to trade the action hero life for something a little softer – and a lot flirtier.

Nearly 50 years after Grease turned him into Hollywood’s ultimate heartthrob, the 72-year-old star is reportedly hunting for the perfect romantic comedy comeback.

And according to insiders, there’s one woman at the top of the wish list: Sandra Bullock.

“John’s had such a long run in action and drama, that’s been his bread and butter,” a source told Closer magazine.

“But the truth is he’s actually more of a rom-com guy, those are the movies he loves watching, and he wants to try making one before it’s too late.”

Hollywood apparently agrees. While names like Jennifer Aniston, Julia Roberts and Meg Ryan have floated around, insiders claim Sandra is the “dream pick.”

And honestly? Danny Zuko flirting with the queen of rom-coms sounds like the kind of movie people would absolutely stream on a rainy Sunday.

“They haven’t worked together before, but they have a fantastic rapport, and people think they’d work really well as an on-screen couple,” the insider said. “Of course, people in his world are also secretly hoping that something more might spark between them once they start working together.”

The pair have crossed paths for years in Hollywood circles and famously shared a playful moment onstage at the Oscars. They also reportedly share mutual friends, including Nicole Kidman.

Behind the scenes, friends believe their connection goes deeper than Hollywood small talk. Both stars know devastating loss – John lost wife Kelly Preston in 2020 after her battle with breast cancer, while Sandra mourned longtime partner Brian Randall following his ALS battle.

“They share the same painful history of losing their soul mates far too soon,” the source said. “Sandra’s still grieving Brian intensely, and there’s no doubt John misses Kelly every day too.”

For now, there’s no romance – and maybe no rom-com yet either.

But insiders say if the right script lands on both their desks, Hollywood could get its next unexpected dream pairing.