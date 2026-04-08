Sabrina Carpenter strikes uncanny resemblance to Billie Eilish in new photos

Sabrina Carpenter has fans doing a double take after appearing nearly identical to Billie Eilish in a bold new photoshoot.

Debuting a striking new look, the Espresso hitmaker graced the cover of Perfect Magazine with long dark hair and blunt bangs.

Among others, in one particular image, the Grammy winner is captured at an angle that makes her almost unrecognisable as Sabrina, 26.

At first glance, the former Disney channel star turned pop sensation bears an uncanny resemblance to the Birds of a Feather hitmaker leaving fans stunned, sparking widespread comparisons across social media.

Fans quickly flooded the comments section with reactions. “Are you sure that’s not Billie?” one user wrote.

Another added, “You can’t tell me you don’t see the Billie resemblance,” echoing the sentiment shared by many.

However, not everyone agreed. Some fans pointed out that the look isn’t entirely new for the Please Please Please chart-topper.

“She’s literally recognizable… reminds me of her Fast Times music video where she wore the dark brown wig,” one fan commented.

Another wrote, “Some of y’all haven’t watched the Fast Times video and it shows.”

Despite the comparisons, there’s no rivalry between the two artists.

The Lovely singer has previously shut down rumours of being “threatened” by the success of peers like the Manchild songstress and Chappell Roan, saying she is “so happy” for them.

Sabrina has also shown admiration for Billie’s work, once describing her album HIT ME HARD AND SOFT as “magic” on Instagram.