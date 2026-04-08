Kelly Clarkson says she knew her Voice finalists 'from the jump'

Call it instinct – or just classic Kelly Clarkson energy.

After Monday night’s The Voice, Clarkson did not hesitate to admit what fans were already suspecting: she saw her semifinal lineup coming from a mile away.

“If I'm being honest, these were the three from the jump,” she said of JW Griffin, Liv Ciara and Mikenley Brown.

No plot twist here – just vibes.

“I had a weird season,” Clarkson added, explaining she missed part of the Battles rehearsals. Still, her early picks stuck.

“These were the three from the blinds that definitely stood out for me… they're very different artists.”

Different styles, same emotional punch.

Clarkson summed it up perfectly: each contestant carries a “certain level of raw soul that I love.” And if you’ve watched her coach before, you know that’s the golden ticket.

“Whatever you're listening to it, it means something… they're highly motivated to be a vessel for a storyteller,” she said.

Translation: if it does not make Kelly cry, it’s not making the cut.

And yes – all three delivered. “These three from the jump have made me cry at some point. They're all really gifted.”

Her loyalty showed early, too. After initially choosing Mikenley Brown over Liv Ciara in the Battles, Clarkson hit that button fast: “I had to use my Super Steal on Liv… I was never letting her go.”

As the competition heats up, one thing’s clear – Clarkson is not guessing. She’s trusting her gut… and so far, it’s hitting all the right notes.