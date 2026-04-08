Harry Styles unveils tastefully curated lineup for 2026 Meltdown Festival

Harry Styles took fans’ excitement to another level by unveiling the lineup for the 2026 edition of the Meltdown Festival.

With a tastefully curated bill, ranging from indie, jazz, electronic and pop genres, the event is set to run from June 11 to 21 at the Southbank Centre.

For the indie-leaning performances the Watermelon Sugar hitmaker recruited Stephen Fretwell, Dev Hynes, Orlando Weeks, Nilüfer Yanya, Bar Italia and Warpaint.

Newer acts across the lineup include Bristol-based duo Getdown Services and in-demand Australian DJ and producer Ninajarichi.

The jazz renditions will feature Kamasi Washington and Mulatu Astatke, alongside contemporary U.K. figures such as Yussef Dayes and Shabaka Hutchings.

Erika de Casier and Fousheé will join Jon Hopkins, Beverly Glenn-Copeland and LCD Soundsystem’s James Murphy, for experimental pop acts.

The former One Direction star is also set to headline the venue’s Royal Festival Hall during the festival.

“Music is my life; every artist involved in this year’s Meltdown festival means so much to me, both as a fan and a musician,” he said in a statement.

“It’s a true honor to host legends who have paved the way for the generations that follow them,” the Golden singer added. “As well as new acts that have inspired me to push my creative boundaries.”

With the latest event on the horizon, Styles joins a prestigious list of previous Meltdown Festival curators including the likes of The Cure’s Robert Smith, David Byrne, Grace Jones, Nick Cave, Jarvis Cocker and most recently, Little Simz.