DJ Khaled calls Justin Bieber 'my brother' after Coachella surprise

DJ Khaled is standing firmly in Justin Bieber’s corner after the singer’s stripped down Coachella set sparked nonstop debate online.

While some fans questioned Bieber’s relaxed, nostalgia-heavy performance style during both weekends of Coachella 2026, Khaled saw something else entirely: loyalty.

"I mean, first of all, Justin Bieber, that's my brother. It's always great to make music with my brother," Khaled told People magazine while cruising to the VCARB Livery Launch Party ahead of Formula 1 Miami weekend.

And one particular moment clearly hit home for the producer.

"For him to pull up his computer and pick that song out of all the hits he has, he picked the one that we did together and my phone blew up," Khaled shared. "And it just put a big smile on my face because I love Justin Bieber."

He added, "That's my brother and I'm very grateful for everything that we've done together and I'm excited to do more."

Bieber surprised fans at Coachella by leaning heavily into throwback clips and early-career nostalgia instead of flashy choreography.

At one point, he even performed alongside old YouTube footage of himself – a full-circle nod to the platform that launched him into stardom.

The singer also brought back classics like Baby, Never Say Never, and That Should Be Me, while revisiting I’m the One, Khaled’s 2017 chart-smashing collaboration with Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper, and Lil Wayne.

The hit officially went diamond in 2024, proving the track still hits nearly a decade later.

As for Khaled? Between Bieber memories, Formula 1 yachts, and Miami energy, he sounded fully in his element.

"Red Bull know how to do it," he laughed.