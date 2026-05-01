Amy Grant says Vince Gill gave THIS choice after traumatic brain injury

Amy Grant opened up about the support she’s received from husband Vince Gill as she continues to recover from a series of health challenges.

The six-time Grammy winner told NPR’s Wild Card With Rachel Martin that Gill helped her reframe her perspective after she worried about lingering effects from the accident.

She was badly injured in her 2022 bike accident which left her with memory loss, balance issues, and a throat cyst that required surgery.

“I just remember saying to Vince, ‘What if this is all I get back? What if this is it?’” Grant recalled.

Gill responded, “Amy, life happens to every one of us every day… All you do is you just take the hand you’re dealt that day and live the life that you get.”

The 65-year-old has endured multiple surgeries since 2020 including open heart surgery and procedures on her throat and shoulder.

She admitted that recovery has been difficult especially relearning how to sing but said Gill’s encouragement has kept her grounded.

The Baby, Baby singer married Gill in 2000, and the couple share daughter Corrina (25).

Grant also has three adult children from her previous marriage to Gary Chapman.

Now, she’s channeling her experiences into her first album of original songs in a decade, The Me That Remains, out May 8.

Inspired by her return to touring in 2023, Grant said the project reflects on aging, resilience, and what life feels like now.