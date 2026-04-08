Rockets spoil one of Durant's favorite games of season, send Suns to Play-In

Houston’s win over Suns might best be described as Kevin Durant’ most roaring win of this Houston Rockets season.

The Rockets beat Suns 119-105 on Tuesday night, April 7, 2026.

The epic win marked the first time Durant appeared at Mortgage Matchup Center after the trade to Houston.

At Houston morning shootaround, the 37-year-old said, he was pretty much over how his Suns tenure ended. After Tuesday night’s electric game, he repeated those remarks.

“It is what it is,” Durant said. “This is my fifth team. I ain’t that sentimental about every team.”

Houston’s seventh consecutive win and 50th overall was their toughest comeback yet this season.

Houston appeared finished early on and trailed by 21 points in the first quarter but cut the deficit to three at the half.

The rockets turned the game around with a 38-21 fourth quarter to stretch their longest run of wins of the season.

Houston is now tied for the No. 4 seed in the standings with the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Lakers have the tiebreaker edge because they won the season series but have conceded three defeats and looked set to crumble with their stars Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves on the sidelines.

Kevin Durant, who hadn’t been able to play in Houston’s late-November game in Phoenix, closed the game with a team-high 24 points .