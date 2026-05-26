Why 'GTA 6' price is still under wraps as Take-Two CEO reveals summer rollout for Rockstar

GTA 6 is slated for a November 19 launch, confirmed by Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick after the company released its earnings calls.

Amid the buzz of another delay, Take TWO CEO Zelnick has brushed off the rumors with a clear and crystal “No.”

Take TWO Interactive released its earnings results on Thursday, May 21, 2026 which saw revenue surge unexpectedly in the latest quarter.

Although Zelnick did confirm Grand Theft Auto VI launch for November 19, pricing remains under wraps.

Zelnick, in an interview with Variety revealed why the GTA 6 price has not been announced, saying, “We never make marketing announcements in our analyst calls. Never ever ever.”

GTA 6 fans can get themselves ready for a full-throttle summer marketing from developer Rockstar, which Zelnick has hinted at.

He said, “So the next few weeks I don’t think it’ll be summertime yet, but when it’s summertime, Rockstar expects to start marketing ‘GTA 6.’”

For the unversed, summer commences at the end of June; therefore, ‘summertime’ isn’t going to start at once.

Take-Two had released its latest quarterly earnings last week, which highlighted a blueprint for the new fiscal year (which runs from April 1, 2026 to March 31, 2027).

Take-Two announced full fiscal year results for the period ending March 31, 2026 to $6.72 billion in projected net revenue (a 19% increase year over year).

While the company reported its GAAP net revenue of $6.66 billion (18”%), its operating loss stands at $298.2 million.

With GTA 6 pricing still under wraps, the company has made ambitious projections for net revenue of the running quarter April 1 to June 30, between $1.32 billion and $1.37 billion.