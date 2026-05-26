Knicks whitewash Cavs to reach first NBA Finals appearance since 1999

The New York Knicks have ended the 27 year drought to secure their berth in the NBA Finals.

Knicks whitewash the Cleveland Cavaliers with a 130-93 Game 4 win on Monday, May 25, 2026.

Landry Shamet posted 16 points off the bench while Mikal Bridges and Jalen Brunson scored 15 each for the Knicks.

The Knicks have become the fourth team to have won an 11-game victory run during their NBA Playoffs campaign.

New York will clash with the defending champion OKC Thunder or San Antonio Spurs in the Finals.

The Western Conference finals are tied 2-2 with Game 5 is being played today, Tuesday, May 26.

For Knicks, it marks their third appearance in the offseason Finals since they last won the title in 1973.

They were defeated in seven games by Houston in 1994 and in five by Spurs in 1999.

The fun fact is it is the 15th time since the NBA-ABA merger in 1976 that a coach has made it to the finals in his first year with a team.

The Knicks appointed Mike Brown after bidding farewell to Tom Thibodeau after securing place in the Eastern Conference finals last year defeated by Indiana in six games.

Brown is heading to the Finals for the second time; his last appearance was with Cleveland in 2007.

The Finals will kick off on June 3, 2026.