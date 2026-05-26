Sabalenka ignores pressure, storms into Roland Garros second round after win against Maneiro

Aryna Sabalenka is eying the top spot in the women’s world rankings at French Open with stakes on the line.

The top-seeded Sabalenka on Tuesday, May 26 won the first round match against Maneiro on Court Phillippe Chatrier at the Roland Garros.

Sabalenka opened her French Open run with a dominant 6-4, 6-2 win over Spain’s Jessica Bouzas Maneiro on Tuesday, May 26, 2026.

In a post-match on-court interview, Sabalenka said, “That’s the most enjoyable part of the game right now, that I’m able to come to the net and play points there.

“It is hot. Thanks so much for staying and don’t forget to stay hydrated guys, its pretty hot out there.”

She added, “I think we all feel pressure, that is just part of our lives, so I have just learned to ignore it.”

The Belarussian tennis GOAT wasn’t slowed by the sweltering heat, claiming her berth in the round of 64 by finishing the game with a clock time of 75 minutes.

The four-time Grand Slam champion has made a stunning comeback on the clay after a surprise exit from the Italian Open.