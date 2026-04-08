Is Strait of Hormuz open now?

Iranian authorities have reportedly opened the Strait of Hormuz, a passageway responsible for 20% of the world’s oil traffic.

However, major significant restrictions are imposed, making the traffic highly reduced.

As of now, a conditional two-week ceasefire between the U.S. and Iran has led to the partial reopening of the strait, enabling coordinated safe passage for some specific vessels.

Iran has reached an agreement to open the Strait if U.S. and allied attacks cease.

Authorities report that the traffic is picking up, but is heavily reduced. Recent data shows that approximately 13-20 ships transit through the pass within 24 hours. Normally, an average of 60 vessels passes by the strait.

Although a ceasefire has been announced but risk persists as it is short-term (two-weeks). The complete reopening of strait depends upon the ceasefire holding, de-escalation, and safe conditions.

Since February 28, the Strait of Hormuz has been effectively closed for most commercial traffic. The closure was first announced by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), making maritime transit through this passage nearly impossible for many tankers.