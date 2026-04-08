‘Ketamine Queen' Jasveen Sangha to be sentenced in Matthew Perry case

Beloved Friends star Matthew Perry died due to a drug overdose in 2023 and now the third of the five people, who pleaded guilty in the case is set to be sentenced on Wednesday.

A woman named Jasveen Sangha admitted to selling ketamine to the 54-year-old actor. She is the only one among the five accused whose plea deal linked her directly to Perry’s death.

Sangha, who has been in custody since August 2024, is expected to get the harshest punishment and the prosecutors are reportedly asking a Los Angeles federal judge for 15 year prison time for her.

Prosecutors referred to her as the “ketamine queen” alleging that she operates a vast drug supply business to high-profile clients which enabled her to maintain a jet-setting lifestyle.

Defense attorneys urged the judge to let her free, saying that the time she spent in jail since last year should be sufficient.

The sentence filing by Sangha’s lawyers also cited her exemplary behaviour as an inmate, adding that there’s zero possibility of her returning to a drug dealing operation.

The acclaimed actor was found dead in his LA home in 2023. The medical examiner declared ketamine (a drug typically used as a surgical anesthetic) as the primary cause behind his death.