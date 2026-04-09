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US military drank nearly 1 million gallons of coffee during Iran war, top general says

Operation Epic Fury was fuelled by 2 million energy drinks and ‘a lot of nicotine’

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published April 09, 2026

US military drank nearly 1 million gallons of coffee during Iran war, top general says
US military drank nearly 1 million gallons of coffee during Iran war, top general says

The U.S. military consumed nearly 1 million gallons of coffee, 2 million energy drinks, and “a lot of nicotine” during Operation Epic Fury against Iran.

The revelation was made by Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Dan Caine on Wednesday, April 8.

Following the ceasefire, Caine briefed reporters on what fuelled American forces during the operation.

“Along the way, we consumed more than 6 million meals, and by my estimate, more than 950,000 gallons of coffee, 2 million energy drinks, and a lot of nicotine,” Caine said.

“But I am not saying that we have a problem,” he added.

The coffee consumption alone equals roughly 7.6 million cups. Caine also stated that American forces and their Gulf counterparts attacked over 13,000 sites in Iran and shot down several missiles and drones during the operation.

He was grateful to the soldiers for serving under “gritty and unforgiving” circumstances.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, speaking alongside Caine, said the Pentagon has done its job “for now” but will be “hanging around” the region as the fragile truce takes hold.

The Trump-Iran ceasefire was made following five weeks of battles, in which 13 Americans and more than 1,600 Iranians died.

It is worth noting that Caine failed to mention any particular brand of energy drink, just as the exact amount of nicotine taken in was left classified.

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