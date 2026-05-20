'Frontier Legends' rides into early access as 'Red Dead Redemption 2' talk heats up

Frontier Legends developer teased gamers with exciting news as it is moving towards an early launch on PC via Steam.

The developer, Neojac Entertainment, has officially confirmed that the game will be rolling out on Friday, May 29, 2026.

This comes as the Frontier Legends trailer was dropped on Tuesday, May 19, 2026, as part of its early access launch drive.

The trailer features the player kicking off with a camp that can develop into a buzzing town while using the necessary elements to thrive: growing crops, building objects, and foraging for supplies.

NPC players must be persuaded to settle in their own while defending it from bandits, wildlife, and harsh weather.

A full day-night cycle means the world keeps turning—whether the player is ready or not.

Why are comparisons piling up?

After its trailer launch, the game kept attracting comparisons to Rockstar Games’ Red Dead Redemption 2.

The reason is very simple and straight: both games are designed in the backdrop of the Wild West and both provide players an open world to roam.

Although Frontier Legends focuses on survival-crafting and town-building just as much as it equally focuses on shooting and exploring.

However, that said, the biggest difference is in the pricing, as Frontier Legends has a sizable budget when compared to Rockstar’s blockbuster.

So when Neojac makes ambitious promises, the real question arises not about the marketing blitz but about whether they can actually deliver.