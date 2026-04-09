'Game of Thrones' actor Michael Patrick dies at the age of 35

Irish actor Michael Patrick, who once stepped into the brutal world of Games of Thrones, has died at just 35 – and yes, this one hits hard.

His wife Naomi confirmed the news on Instagram Wednesday (April 8), revealing he spent his final 10 days in hospice care.

“He passed peacefully surrounded by family and friends,” she wrote. “Words can’t describe how broken-hearted we are.”

Patrick had been living with Motor Neuron Disease since February 2023 – a condition that gradually strips away muscle strength. But if you ask those who knew him, illness did not define him.

“It’s been said more than once that Mick was an inspiration… Joy, abundance of spirit, infectious laughter. A titan of a ginger haired man,” Naomi added — and honestly, that line alone paints a whole life.

In December, the couple launched a GoFundMe to fund a tracheostomy. But by February, Patrick made a deeply personal call to step away from the procedure.

“I had confirmation from it would be around 6-12 months before I could get home due to lack of staffing resources,” he shared. “Everyone has tried so hard, but there just isn’t the staff.”

Doctors had given him a year. He chose how to spend it.

“I’m still overwhelmed by all your generosity… Anyway – still lots to live for and lots planned.”

And it seems he meant every word.