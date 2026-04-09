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'Devil Wears Prada 2' trailer slip has fans losing it: Watch

Did you catch this 'Devil Wears Prada 2' trailer mistake? Fans did

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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published April 09, 2026

&apos;Devil Wears Prada 2&apos; trailer slip has fans losing it: Watch
'Devil Wears Prada 2' trailer slip has fans losing it: Watch

Somewhere, Miranda Priestly is clutching her pearls.

The newly dropped trailer of The Devil Wears Prada 2 (April 6) has fans buzzing – but not just for the fashion. A blink-and-you’ll-miss-it editing slip has quietly stolen the spotlight.

Here’s the moment: Andy Sachs — played by Anne Hathaway — struts through a New York street in full boss mode, rocking a sleek grey suit and oversized shades.

Classic glow-up energy. But in the background? A bystander practically hanging out of a taxi, iPhone in hand, filming like she just spotted a unicorn.

Fans, obviously, had thoughts.

"This girl having her phone just wide out the window in the trailer is frying me," one wrote on X. Another chimed in, "Because that’s Andy Sachs. A million girls would kill for that job!"

Honestly… fair.

The sequel brings back the OG dream team: Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci—plus a stacked lineup of new faces like Lucy Liu and Justin Theroux.

And yes, filming turned heads IRL too.

“We feel a little bit like zoo exhibits,” Emily joked. “But that’s OK. People are excited."

As for spoilers? Don’t even try.

“I can tell you nothing.”

Mark your calendars: the fashion world reopens May 1 – and apparently, so do the bloopers.

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