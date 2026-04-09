'Ketamine Queen' gets 15 years for Matthew Perry's death, tells court: I'm ashamed and sorry'

The Los Angeles woman known as the "Ketamine Queen" has been handed a 15-year sentence by a federal court on Wednesday, April 8, 2026.

Jasveen Sangha was charged with supplying the drugs that caused the overdose death of Friends star Matthew Perry.

Matthew Perry, globally known for his buzzing role as Chandler Bing on iconic soap, Friends, was found dead at his LA home in October 2023.

Jasveen Sangha was facing a federal trial in Los Angeles after she pleaded guilty last September.

Investigators later confirmed that the Friends actor died due to the acute effects of ketamine.

The drug, a dissociative anaesthetic with hallucinogenic effects, is administered only under medical supervision.

In the case of Matthew Perry, the officials claim the drug was obtained and given outside legal medical limits, leading to fatal consequences.

What did Jasveen Sangha tell the court before sentencing?

Sangha broke down in tears as relatives of Perry addressed the court before they handed her the life sentence and requested the court give the maximum possible prison sentence.

When Sangha addressed the court, she confessed that her poor decisions had destroyed people’s lives.

"These were not mistakes. They were horrible decisions, which shattered people’s lives and the lives of their family and friends," Sangha said before the court.

The federal judge in his remarks said she must answer for her crimes, noting that she had shown no remorse in the years since her arrest.

Federal investigative authorities had recovered dozens of ketamine vials during a raid at Sangha’s LA home and charged her with supplying the injectable drug from her “stash home” in North Hollywood since at least 2019.

During a search conducted by federal authorities, they discovered a huge quantity of pills that included methamphetamine, cocaine, and Xanax.

Sangha earlier pleaded not guilty but agreed to change her plea in August 2025, just weeks before her trial proceedings.

Sangha is one of the five accused, including the medical practitioner and the actor’s assistant, who according to the officials corroborated the crime by supplying Ketamine to Perry that later resulted in the overdose death.

Perry’s assistant, Kenneth Iwamasa, who helped source and inject the ketamine, is scheduled to be sentenced later in the month.