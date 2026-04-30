China's brain-control weapons race being led by Harvard scientist who was jailed in US

A former Harvard scientist, who was convicted in America for lying to U.S. officials regarding payments from China, has rebuilt a high-profile brain-computer interface research lab in China.

The 67-year-old American scientist was found guilty of lying to officials about his ties with the Chinese state program to recruit overseas talent and spend two days in prison and six months under house arrest.

The scientist, Charles Lieber, a once-prominent nanoscience researcher at Harvard University, is now leading China’s state-backed i-BRAIN initiative in Shenzhen.

Lieber’s return to active research marks a dramatic turnaround for a figure once considered one of the world’s leading minds in nanoscale science.

In China, he now oversees work on brain-computer interface (BCI) systems technology designed to translate brain activity into digital commands that can control external devices such as robotic systems or computers. His work reignited global debate over how far advanced neurotechnology could go in the future of medicine and warfare.

According to the project’s description, the lab is developing non-invasive and advanced neural interface systems aimed at enabling communication between the human brain and machines.

The research is part of China’s broader push to become a global leader in next-generation neurotechnology.

China has already elevated brain-computer interfaces to a national strategic priority, with government-backed institutions investing heavily in the field and pushing for rapid commercialization.

Some trials in the country are exploring how BCIs could help patients with paralysis regain movement, while others examine broader human-machine interaction systems.

Lieber’s lab operates within the Shenzhen Medical Academy of Research and Translation, where he has access to advanced nanofabrication tools and specialized research infrastructure. Chinese officials have positioned the facility as part of a wider effort to attract top global scientific talent into strategic technology sectors.

The development also comes amid growing U.S.-China competition over advanced technologies, including artificial intelligence, quantum systems, and neuroengineering. U.S. officials have previously warned that such technologies could have dual-use implications, spanning both civilian healthcare and military modernization.

Lieber has not publicly commented in detail on his new role, but has previously said his scientific goal is to advance cutting-edge research in brain interfaces and nanotechnology.