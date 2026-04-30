Zach Cregger drops bombshell update about ‘Resident Evil 2026’: ‘I’m not telling the games’ story

Sony has dropped the first teaser for “Resident Evil,” rebooting the famous horror video game franchise.

The film is set to release on September 18, adopting a fresh storyline by ditching already familiar characters such as Leon D. Kennedy and Jill Valentine.

Instead, Director Zach Cregger introduces Bryan (Austin Abrams) as the protagonist, who is an ordinary medical courier who finds himself trapped in Raccoon City during a terrifying zombie outbreak.

In the Q&A blog session, Cregger said: “I wanted to tell a story that could exist on the sidelines of one of the games.”

“Following a character from point A to point B, that’s what the games do so well,” he added.

In the teaser, the character of Abrams leaves a frantic voice message for his girlfriend amid a situation of complete pandemonium. The director focuses on managing resources and survival horror, adhering to the atmosphere of the game.

Earlier, “Resident Evil” films led by Milla Jovovich amassed over $1.2 billion globally.

Constanian Film, Vertigo Entertainment, and PlayStation Productions produced the film.