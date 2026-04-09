David Beckham attempts to negotiate reconciliation with Brooklyn amid feud

David Beckham and his wife Victoria Beckham have reportedly attempted to reunite with their estranged son Brooklyn Beckham and his wife Nicola Peltz, to talk out their grievances.

The soccer star and Posh Spice asked the aspiring chef and the actress to decide the terms and conditions to meet and try to reconcile, wherever they wished.

Insiders close to the family shared that the Beckhams have agreed to meet in presence of lawyers, Peltz’s family members, a therapist or a mediator, just to have their eldest son back in their lives, as The Cut reported on Wednesday, April 9.

Despite their attempts, there has allegedly been no response from Brooklyn’s side after he made it clear that he never wanted to reconcile.

In his social media post back in January, Brooklyn wrote, “I do not want to reconcile with my family,” claiming that the feud had been growing for long in the family.

He also alleged that the family always controlled the narrative with “performative social media posts, family events and inauthentic relationships.”

Ever since the public message to his family, the photographer has blocked all of them on social media and ignored their birthday tributes, as well as public messages.