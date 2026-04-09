How did Angelina Jolie daughter Shiloh make K Pop debut in Dayoung video?

Angelina Jolie’s daughter, Shiloh Jolie, has made her music video debut in a way that no one saw coming.

The 19-year-old quietly auditioned under the stage name “Shi”.

She was selected to join K-pop star Dayoung’s What’s a Girl to Do video, without the production team realizing she was the child of two of Hollywood’s biggest names.

Starship Entertainment later confirmed to South Korean newspaper Maeil Business Newspaper Star Today April 3 that Shiloh had been chosen through an open audition held in the United States, where she performed with her dance crew Culture.

Only after filming wrapped did the team discover her true identity, learning by chance that she was Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s daughter.

Shiloh’s decision to audition under a moniker reflects her ongoing effort to carve out her own path.

In 2024, she legally dropped “Pitt” from her surname, choosing to go by Shiloh Jolie.

Since then, she has performed under “Shi,” allowing her talent to stand on its own.

Her siblings have also taken similar steps.

Maddox Jolie (24) dropped his father’s last name in the credits of Couture, Angelina’s 2025 film, while Vivienne Jolie (17) was credited as a producer assistant in Broadway’s The Outsiders.