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Cardi B catches up with ex-boyfriend Stefon Diggs after he attends concert

The NFL star was spotted attending Cardi's 'Little Miss Drama' show and afterparty 2 months after their split

By
Geo News Digital Desk
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Published April 09, 2026

Cardi B catches up with ex-boyfriend Stefon Diggs after he attends concert
The former couple welcomed a son in November 2025 and broke up before Super Bowl 2026

Cardi B and Stefon Diggs were spotted together for the first time since their split two months ago.

On Wednesday, April 8, the NFL star attended the rapper’s Little Miss Drama Tour stop in Washington DC, with his family. In videos shared by personal trainer Clyde Simmons, Diggs was seen dancing in the crowd as Cardi performed, including her verse on Blueface’s Thotiana Remix.

Cardi B catches up with ex-boyfriend Stefon Diggs after he attends concert

But the night didn’t end there as Diggs later turned up at Cardi’s afterparty at Throw Social. And while the pair didn’t make a grand entrance together, they were spotted interacting shortly after. 

As Cardi exited the venue, she walked over to Diggs’ car and chatted with him briefly before the two left separately.

The couple reportedly split ahead of Super Bowl 2026 in February, with fans noticing they had unfollowed each other on Instagram shortly after. At the time, a source told People magazine that Cardi “pulled back” because she “couldn’t trust him.”

Their split came just months after they welcomed their first child together in November 2025. Cardi is also mom to three children with her estranged husband, Offset, who was recently hospitalised after being shot in Florida. 

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