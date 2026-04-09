Meghan Trainor looks back on 'scary' motherhood journey with third baby

Meghan Trainor and husband Daryl Sabara had an emotional time leading to third baby's arrival

Meghan Trainor’s journey to welcome her youngest baby, Mikey Moon, was anything but smooth-sailing as she opened up in a new candid interview.

The 32-year-old pop star welcomed her daughter Mikey Moon with husband Daryl Sabara through surrogacy after she gave birth to sons Riley, 5, and Barry, 2, herself. However, her health didn’t allow the natural birth for the third time.

Speaking about the big decision, Trainor told Kylie Kelce on Not Gonna Lie podcast, “[We had] heartbreaking, big decision making to do. And I was struggling with my health and almost towards an autoimmune disease. So there's so many conversations back and forth. Then we were like, the safest way is to do it through a surrogate.”

Despite knowing that she couldn’t do it herself, the singer added that every day was a struggle for her as they fought thoughts about their daughter’s health and safety. “There's so much that goes into it, but we had an amazing surrogate who was so good to us and texts us everything and we got to talk all the time,” she said.

Trainor also had to constantly avoid the online criticism about the surrogacy debate as she noted, “I didn't look [at the comments]. I knew fully — because it was after all the hate I was already getting for changing, just for looking different because I took care of myself — so I was like, ‘Oh, they hate me now. They ain't going like this,' And it was a cloud of tears every night of just worry.”

After a long and tough journey though, the mom of three shared that she is grateful for the choice they made, saying, “We cried a lot, but it was the best thing for our family.”