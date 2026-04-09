Greece to ban social media for children under 15 starting 2027

Greece has announced the prohibition of social media for children under the age of 15 starting January 1, 2027.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis announced it on Wednesday, April 9, citing adverse consequences of social media on teenagers, including anxiety, sleep disorders, and addictive platform design.

The ban positioned the country among the world’s strictest regulations of youth social media use. Earlier in 2024, the country prohibited the use of mobile phones in schools.

In a video message, the Prime Minister said: “Greece will be among the first countries to take such an initiative. I am certain, however, that it will not be the last. Our goal is to push the European Union in this direction as well.”

According to the new bill, which is to be approved by the end of 2026, digital platforms have to make sure that the users' ages are verified or face financial penalties according to the European Union's Digital Services Act (DSA), amounting to 6% of their annual global turnover.

Additionally, parents would have to download a state-sponsored application named "Kids Wallet" to restrict access to these sites through their children's gadgets.

This information was released by Digital Governance Minister, Dimitris Papastergiou.

December 2024 saw Australia become the first nation to ban social media use by minors under the age of 16. Other nations considering a law of the same kind include the United Kingdom, Malaysia, France, Denmark, and Poland.

Mitsotakis separately wrote to the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, asking for coordinated EU measures in which 15-year-olds will be declared the digital age of majority across Europe.